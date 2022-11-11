GogolCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.90 Million (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $92,141.91 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00574977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.21 or 0.29949642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

