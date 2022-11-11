Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 316.7% in October

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance
Shares of GER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Featured Articles
