Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 316.7% in October

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

Shares of GER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth $515,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.