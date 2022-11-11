Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Down 79.1% in October

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the October 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,226,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 1,023,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 904,092 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 555,486 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTPB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 32,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,768. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.