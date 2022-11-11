Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Graco Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE GGG opened at $70.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 324.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

