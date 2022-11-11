Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on GVA. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Granite Construction Trading Up 1.9 %
GVA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.