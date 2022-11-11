Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GVA. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.9 %

GVA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Granite Construction Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

