Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Buys $11,158.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,550,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 1,253 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493.47.

On Friday, October 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 4,468 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,936.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,168 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,304.32.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,493 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,986.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,594 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,002 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,004.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 2,214 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,428.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,122.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,961,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

