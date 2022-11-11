Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

