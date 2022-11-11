Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 164,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 314,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

Group Nine Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

