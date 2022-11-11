GSK (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,674 ($19.27).
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,408.20 ($16.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,567.81. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.01). The company has a market capitalization of £57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($49,087.85). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 in the last ninety days.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
