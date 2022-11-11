GSK (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,674 ($19.27).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,408.20 ($16.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,567.81. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.01). The company has a market capitalization of £57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($49,087.85). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 in the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

