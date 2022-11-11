GSK (NYSE:GSK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

