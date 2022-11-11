Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 18679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital cut Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

