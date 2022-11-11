Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 19,730,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

