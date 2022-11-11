Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,132,088.65 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,132,088.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,416,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,011,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

HRMY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several research firms have commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

