Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR:BC8 opened at €37.74 ($37.74) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($69.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.