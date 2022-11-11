Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.49. 10,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

