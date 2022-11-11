Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 288,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

