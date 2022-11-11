Head-To-Head Survey: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Cartesian Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $131.60 million 2.02 $14.69 million $2.23 8.22 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 17.00% 20.88% 12.43% Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

