Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $919.37 million and $36.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023492 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04843325 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $63,375,207.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

