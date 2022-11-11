Hedera Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $908.29 million and $28.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022830 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04843325 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $63,375,207.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

