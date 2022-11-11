HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($46.80) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HEI opened at €50.72 ($50.72) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.29 and a 200 day moving average of €48.19. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.