Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.59 billion-$12.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.89 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. 51,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,195. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.