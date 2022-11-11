Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 6,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

