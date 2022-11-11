HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HHGC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. HHG Capital has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in HHG Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HHG Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,241,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

