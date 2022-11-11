High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 1,410 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 1,155,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,294,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

