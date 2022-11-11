High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.34. 1,545,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,572,524. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.