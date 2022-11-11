High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $24.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.65. 128,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

