High Note Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 427,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

