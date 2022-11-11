Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Home Bancorp stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

