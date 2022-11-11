Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HHUSF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4 %

HHUSF stock opened at 2.90 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1 year low of 2.90 and a 1 year high of 3.67.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.