Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 571,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
