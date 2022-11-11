IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.88) Per Share

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.88) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

IGMS stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and have sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,193,107. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

