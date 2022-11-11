Immutable X (IMX) Tops One Day Volume of $24.49 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $251.52 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.