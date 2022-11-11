IndiGG Price Hits $0.13 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $204,675.15 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

