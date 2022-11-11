Insider Buying: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Buys 182,312 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52.

On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $134.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

