Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Purchases $177,840.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 9.5 %
NYSE:NSA opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.