Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Purchases $177,840.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

