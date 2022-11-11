Insider Buying: Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) Insider Buys A$21,000.00 in Stock

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NESGet Rating) insider Daniel Smith bought 3,000,000 shares of Nelson Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($13,636.36).

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Nelson Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel. The company's flagship project is the 875 square kilometers Woodline Project located at the boundary between the Proterozoic Albany-Fraser Orogen and the Archean Yilgarn-Craton.

