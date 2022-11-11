Insider Buying: Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) Insider Buys A$21,000.00 in Stock

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES – Get Rating) insider Daniel Smith bought 3,000,000 shares of Nelson Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($13,636.36).
Nelson Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Nelson Resources Company Profile
