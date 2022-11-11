Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) General Counsel Purchases $99,079.11 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NXRT opened at $47.52 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

