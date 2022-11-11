Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $291,840.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

