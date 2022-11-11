Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,543,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,745,338. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Institutional Trading of Block

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

