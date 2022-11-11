Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $64,220.80 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

