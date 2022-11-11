Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 6,725 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

