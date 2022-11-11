Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $141,147.80 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

