Insider Selling: Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) President Sells 9,592 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) President Vinayak Hegde sold 9,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,155.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,065,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vinayak Hegde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

UP opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $425.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 207,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 874,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

