Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $113.03. 129,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

