Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05, reports. The company had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 13.0 %
Shares of INTR stock opened at 2.40 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
