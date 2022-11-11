Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05, reports. The company had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of INTR stock opened at 2.40 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

