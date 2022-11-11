Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
TILE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Interface Trading Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Interface Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.