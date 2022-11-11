Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

TILE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

