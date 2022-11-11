International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

International Stem Cell stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.63. International Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

