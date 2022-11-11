inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
inTEST Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.83. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
inTEST Company Profile
