inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

inTEST Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.83. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.