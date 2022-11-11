Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,316,172. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average of $294.46.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

