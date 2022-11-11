Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 11th (AIQUY, ANPMF, CDNAF, CHHHF, CLZNY, CNVVY, ENGIY, EPRT, HENKY, HLN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 11th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.15.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)

had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 19 to CHF 18. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.40).

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €18.00 ($18.00) to €18.50 ($18.50). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $25.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €60.00 ($60.00) to €61.00 ($61.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 347 ($4.00) to GBX 298 ($3.43).

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €53.00 ($53.00) to €47.50 ($47.50). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74).

