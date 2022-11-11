Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 11th (AIQUY, ANPMF, CDNAF, CHHHF, CLZNY, CNVVY, ENGIY, EPRT, HENKY, HLN)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 11th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.15.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 19 to CHF 18. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.40).

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €18.00 ($18.00) to €18.50 ($18.50). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $25.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €60.00 ($60.00) to €61.00 ($61.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 347 ($4.00) to GBX 298 ($3.43).

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €53.00 ($53.00) to €47.50 ($47.50). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74).

